The joy of minor league baseball

The Portland Sea Dogs won, but that's not why, fundamentally, the fans went home happy.

The Double-A minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Sea Dogs play in a cozy ballpark in Portland, Maine, and are having a pretty good year -- their 2-1 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies was their fourth in a row and they're in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

I attended the Sunday afternoon ballgame during a summer stay in Maine, and I, too, went home satisfied, even though I have no rooting interest in the Sea Dogs, the Rumble Ponies, or any other Eastern League team, not even the Akron RubberDucks.

No, I was content to bask in the glow of minor league baseball, one of the glories of an American summer. The mascots loom large, the between-innings entertainment is amusingly inventive, the scores don't matter (much), and everything is geared to creating warm memories around the game that may not be the national pastime anymore, but still occupies an outsized place in the national consciousness.

At its best, minor league baseball combines the feel of a small-town parade and a meeting of the local Rotary Club, with nine innings of baseball interspersed.

The level of competition is, obviously, nothing like the majors; there's no Shohei Ohtani on the field. On the other side of the coin, there's usually no insane traffic and hassle, no highway-robbery prices (a hot dog at a Baltimore Orioles game costs $8.25), and no jerks cursing at the top of their lungs.

You can get general admission tickets for a Portland Sea Dog games for a whopping $11.

The allure of minor league baseball in the ordinary course of things isn't a high-stakes series against a bitter rival or a particular star. (The title of one book about the minors is "Where Nobody Knows Your Name.") Rather, it's the experience; everything is smaller scale and friendlier.