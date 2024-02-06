The joy of 61

Baseball is a game of numbers, and one of the most iconic of them, 61, is now in play.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge remains on pace to match or eclipse the single season home-run mark set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Technically, a trio of sluggers obliterated the Maris record in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But their gaudy totals are a testament to performance-enhancing drugs and baseball's willingness to look the other way rather than genuine achievement.

The legitimate record is still held by Maris, an irony since the standing of his own feat was called into question at the time. He hit 61 in the American League's first 162-game season, whereas Babe Ruth had hit 60 in the traditional 154-game season.

This pettifogging line of attack led to commissioner Ford Frick suggesting what became the infamous asterisk for Maris. This slighting treatment wasn't given to any other record, though, and reflected more a protectiveness of Ruth and his handiwork -- and an unfounded belief that Maris wasn't worthy -- than a commitment to statical purity.

Baseball doesn't have the hold it once did on the national imagination, yet the home run is arguably still the signature American sports play. The sound of the ball off the bat, the rising anticipation as it traces its path, the roar of the crowd, the excited call of the broadcasters, the home-run trot -- the home run has retained its power even as baseball itself has changed.

It was, of course, Babe Ruth who gave us the home run as we know it. Prior to him, no one had hit more than 27 home runs in a season. From 1919 to 1933, he hit more than 27 every year save one. He'd hit more home runs than entire teams.