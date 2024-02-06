On Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee will make its televised prime-time debut, some 519 days after the event that gave the committee its name and purpose.

For its ardent supporters, the committee's mission is nothing less than an effort to save democracy. For its harshest critics, it's both a waste of time and part of that partisan witch hunt against Donald Trump.

I see the Jan. 6 committee as being at least as much a symptom of our democracy's failure as a mechanism for its salvation. First, because the committee should not be necessary and, second, because the forces that made it necessary threaten to undermine democracy even now.

I don't mean the committee shouldn't be necessary simply because the attack shouldn't have happened. That's obviously true. The storming of the U.S. Capitol was a heinous act, and Trump's role in it, even under the most generous interpretation, was simply villainous. For even if he had no intent to incite a mob, he neglected his constitutional duty to stop one as it was attacking the Capitol on his behalf.

The Jan. 6 committee shouldn't be necessary because the proper response and remedy to the attack should have been a rapid impeachment and conviction. The defeated president suborned a mob to hector and harass Congress into invalidating a presidential election. A Congress with an iota of institutional and constitutional sense would have done so within a few days of the attack. All of the vital evidence and testimony sought by the committee should have been sought by a Senate trial.

But congressional leaders saw themselves as leaders of their parties first, and their institutions second. Nancy Pelosi rightly wanted to impeach Trump, but she pursued a strategy that made a bipartisan impeachment harder. There was no serious consultation with Republicans about how to craft an article of impeachment or even an effort to write one that would have made it more difficult for some Republicans to vote against it. An article simply laying out that Trump was derelict in his duty on Jan. 6 would have garnered more GOP support.