The IRS tightens the screws on the gig economy

The IRS is so kind.

Our most beloved federal agency has delayed until next year a new income-reporting law it has carefully designed to squeeze the last drops of tax revenue out of many of us.

The new IRS rule is aimed at millions of self-employed people and small-business people who sell goods or services on places such as eBay, drive part-time for Uber or earn income through social media companies such as Airbnb.

Right now, the requirement for having to report this kind of side-hustle income to the taxman are transactions where payments exceed $20,000, or more than 200 transactions per year.

But starting in the 2024 tax year, the IRS will tighten the screws on the little guys that make the gig economy go.

Anyone who makes $600 or more selling an old roll-top desk on eBay or working as a freelance writer for a blog site will be required to report their income to the IRS.

The companies they use to sell their stuff online, such as PoshMark, or that they work for, such as Uber, also will be required to issue them a 1099-K form and tell the IRS so their income can be taxed.

The new $600 1099-K reporting rule, which also affects all payments over $600 between individuals that are made using third-party payment systems such as Venmo or PayPal, was delayed for a year.

How it became law is a perfect example of how our politicians and the federal government operate.

It was buried nearly 200 pages deep in the Democrats' $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which runs to nearly 250 pages of legalistic bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo.

Anyone who read Section 9674 — and few in Congress ever did — would have no clue that the 1099-K reporting requirement was being cut from what it is now — $20,000 — to $600.

The IRS said they pushed the 1099-K changes back to 2024 because they wanted to give businesses time to prepare for the changes. Yeah, right.