The IOC is a craven handmaid of Beijing

The IOC is following in the well-trod footsteps of corporations, financiers and sports leagues that start out wanting to do business with China and end up complicit in the regime’s crimes by staying silent or explaining them away.

The difference is the IOC claims to be acting in support of high ideals. Bach likes to quote the Olympic Charter that says Olympism exists “to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humankind, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.”

Placing sport at the service of China does the opposite on all counts. China’s autocrat, Xi Jinping, has been open about the political importance of the Olympics, “Hosting an excellent 2022 Games is a major task of the Party and the country, and it is a solemn commitment to the international community.” Here, the interests of the CCP and the IOC — as well as the corporate sponsors of The Games — coincide.

The last time China hosted the Olympics, the Summer Games in 2008, it used the opening ceremony to stage a gigantic and memorable regime-enhancing spectacle. Beijing promised reforms to get awarded The Games and then, true to form, engaged in yet more heavy-handed repression.

If the 2008 Beijing Games were ill-advised, next year’s Winter Olympics are a complete travesty. The atrocities in Xinjiang province are a matter of public record and the quashing of Hong Kong proceeds apace. No one who crosses the regime is safe from imprisonment or worse. China openly menaces Taiwan with an invasion. Indeed, China could conceivably be in a shooting war with the United States within a year or two of using the presence of our athletes, among others, to enhance the rule of its dictator-for-life.

Bach insists the IOC must always be politically neutral. As Michael Mazza of the American Enterprise Institute points out, though, the IOC banned apartheid-era South Africa from The Games. There is no such thing as neutrality when dealing with an all-encompassing police state for which politics is a life-or-death matter. The Games aren’t being hosted by Switzerland or Norway — nice, law-abiding countries with good ski slopes — but a revanchist power that tramples on human dignity and is a clear and present danger to international peace.

The IOC could have taken an off-ramp from these games at any point. Instead, its attitude is going to be, “Enjoy the snowboarding, never mind the concentration camps.”