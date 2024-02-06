The invasion at the southern border

It's no secret that terror groups are exploiting our open borders. Since Biden took office, at least 300 suspected terrorists tried to sneak into the U.S. We recently learned that a known terrorist was caught then released into the U.S. where he was allowed to roam freely for nearly a year. On Jan. 31, the House passed another important piece of immigration legislation that would ban members of Hamas and other terror groups involved in any of the terror attacks against Israel that began on Oct. 7 from entering the U.S. It's shameful that Cori Bush, one of our own Missouri representatives, was among the two members who voted against this bill.

Over the last few months, Biden and members of the Senate have been working together on an immigration bill. The bottom line is that I won't support any legislation that doesn't address the root cause of the crisis: the Left's open-border agenda. Now that we're in an election year, Biden and Washington Democrats want Americans to believe that securing the border is a priority. That's nonsense. There are numerous actions they could take right now to get the border crisis under control. The Democrat-controlled Senate could pass and send to the president's desk Republicans' Secure the Border Act. And with the stroke of a pen, Biden could bring back the nearly 100 effective border policies he got rid of in his first 100 days in office, including halting the construction of the border wall, reinstating catch-and-release, and ending the "Remain-in Mexico" program.

The number one priority for the American people is stopping the invasion at our southern border. As then-President Trump once said, "A nation without borders is not a nation." He's exactly right, and I will continue fighting to make our border secure again like it was when he was in office.

Jason Smith (R-MO) represents the eighth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.