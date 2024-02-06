The insulting agenda of Congress

Here's proof Washington politicians don't give a darn about our problems, and assume we're dumb enough to swallow whatever they serve up.

After a seaside vacation at the ritzy Alpemare Beach Club in Tuscany, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has returned to the nation's capital to roll out more episodes of the House's Jan. 6 Committee televised miniseries this Tuesday and Thursday.

Pelosi's head must still be stuck in the Tuscan sand.

How else could she think Americans want to watch a scripted, partisan docudrama produced at their expense about something that happened 18 months ago? The public wants Congress to solve their most painful problem: soaring food, gas and electric prices.

Pelosi doesn't feel that pain. She was dining on entrees at Alpemare that cost up to $150 a plate, while Americans back home were picking through the meat counters at their supermarket looking for affordable options. The cost of a summer barbecue is up 17% over last year for burgers, hot dogs and other humble fare. Forget steak.

Forget driving to the seashore or a lake for a swim. Not with today's gas prices.

And forget turning on your air conditioner to get a good night's sleep. Electric bills are skyrocketing. In the metro New York area, Con Edison is asking for double-digit rate hikes. New Hampshire residents are already paying $70 a month more than last year. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission warns rates in some areas of the country could soar 233% during this summer's heat waves.

That's why only a minuscule 14% of the public says the country is moving in the right direction, according to an Associated Press poll last week. Even people with good jobs can't afford simple pleasures.

Where are our political leaders? On Sunday, they were on news shows hyping the Jan. 6 "hearings" airing this week.