The inspiring words and music of Handel's 'Messiah'

It's one of the most iconic pieces of music ever written. Even those who attend church less regularly may know portions of Handel's "Messiah". This weekend and next, a group of local musicians spanning several denominations and churches will gather to perform selections of the 277-year-old oratorio.

Started as an Easter-themed piece, "Messiah" tells the full story of the Christian faith through Old Testament prophecy -- from Christ's birth to resurrection. It was written for a small ensemble of musicians, but the piece has been performed by choirs of all sizes.

One of the most impressive facts about the piece is that Handel wrote it in such a short period of time, estimated by many at about 24 days.

Hope Botwinski, one of the Messiah Choir's founding members, is particularly excited about this year's 10th annual performance as it tells "the rest of the story." The Choral Union at Southeast Missouri State University performed Part I in December. The Messiah Choir picks up where they left off with Parts II and III, which includes portions of both the Christmas and Easter sections.

Those who have previously attended will recognize the "Hallelujah Chorus" as well as "And the Glory of the Lord", which previously have been performed. Most of the remaining pieces have not been performed by this choir. A reprise of the "Hallelujah Chorus" will allow audience members familiar with it to join.

"I love the music in Parts II and III," Botwinski said. "They are very dramatic and the words are so inspiring."

She said it's also a return to the first-year performance, keeping it simple with the only instrumental being the piano accompaniment by Tyson Wunderlich. The choir is directed by longtime member and soloist Eric Scott.

The lyrics, powerfully paired with majestic music, eloquently share Scripture. An early Tenor solo from Part I begins:

"Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.

Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfare is accomplished, that her iniquity is pardoned.

The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness; prepare ye the way of the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God."