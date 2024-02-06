The inspiring words and music of Handel's 'Messiah'

It's one of the most iconic pieces of music ever written. Even those who attend church less regularly may know portions of Handel's "Messiah". This weekend and next, a group of local musicians spanning several denominations and churches will gather to perform selections of the 277-year-old oratorio.
Started as an Easter-themed piece, "Messiah" tells the full story of the Christian faith through Old Testament prophecy -- from Christ's birth to resurrection. It was written for a small ensemble of musicians, but the piece has been performed by choirs of all sizes.
One of the most impressive facts about the piece is that Handel wrote it in such a short period of time, estimated by many at about 24 days.
Hope Botwinski, one of the Messiah Choir's founding members, is particularly excited about this year's 10th annual performance as it tells "the rest of the story." The Choral Union at Southeast Missouri State University performed Part I in December. The Messiah Choir picks up where they left off with Parts II and III, which includes portions of both the Christmas and Easter sections.
Those who have previously attended will recognize the "Hallelujah Chorus" as well as "And the Glory of the Lord", which previously have been performed. Most of the remaining pieces have not been performed by this choir. A reprise of the "Hallelujah Chorus" will allow audience members familiar with it to join.
"I love the music in Parts II and III," Botwinski said. "They are very dramatic and the words are so inspiring."
She said it's also a return to the first-year performance, keeping it simple with the only instrumental being the piano accompaniment by Tyson Wunderlich. The choir is directed by longtime member and soloist Eric Scott.
The lyrics, powerfully paired with majestic music, eloquently share Scripture. An early Tenor solo from Part I begins:
"Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.
Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfare is accomplished, that her iniquity is pardoned.
The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness; prepare ye the way of the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God."
This comes directly from the prophet Isaiah (Ch. 40: 1-3).
Then there's a bass solo (from the Christmas portion) that comes from Haggai 2: 6-7:
"Thus saith the Lord, the Lord of hosts: Yet once a little while and I will shake the heavens and the earth, the sea and the dry land.
And I will shake all nations; and the desire of all nations shall come."
The son of two music education majors, I've listened to Handel's "Messiah" since birth. (Actually before: The rumor has it that my parents played the music while my mother was pregnant.)
The Messiah Choir will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, Missouri. A hymn sing will precede the choir at 2:45 p.m. A second performance will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. A selection of Christmas carols will kick off the second performance at 2:45 p.m.
The concerts are free to attend. However, an offering will be collected for those who would like to donate toward a music scholarship. The choir has provided scholarships to five students over the years to attend the Lutheran Summer Music Academy and Festival.
"Our goal is to get youth involved in music, particularly to become interested in church musicianship," Botwinski said, adding that one of the soloists this year, Katie Benkendorf, is a former scholarship recipient.
Botwinski said there are many benefits to musicianship, ranging from teamwork to math. She's right. As my great aunt once said, "It's something no one can take away from you."
Musicianship teaches discipline. Having taught piano along with my parents over the years, I can attest to this fact. Even the most intelligent or "gifted" individuals must practice the craft just as an athlete practices his or her sport.
If you enjoy good music, make sure to attend one or both of the "Messiah" performances. You'll leave inspired.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.