The importance of foster care

In the abortion debates, the polarized discussion often focuses on death. Which is a shame, as foster care and adoption are important, even crucial, parts of the pro-life platform.

In "No Way to Treat a Child: How the Foster Care System, Family Courts, and Racial Activists Are Wrecking Young Lives," Journalist Naomi Schaefer Riley highlights leaders "in a foster-care revolution happening across the country, even in some places you might not expect" using a "combination of evidence-based practical help and spiritual support."

As one example, Riley takes readers to Journey Christian Church in Greeley, Colorado, where 100 or so people are attending a foster-parent training run by Project 1.27, which was launched by a pastor and now run by a foster and adoptive mother. The name comes from James 1:27, about looking after orphans and widows in their distress -- a verse that has lit a fire under many large evangelical churches in the last decade to strategically mobilize their communities in service of this cause. At that particular training, around each table sat eight or 10 chairs, and around them were a foster couple -- in one case a single woman -- and at least four other adults who constituted their practical and spiritual support system. "Some have brought their parents and adult siblings; others have come with their grown children, or co-workers, fellow church members, and neighbors," Riley writes.

Those volunteering as foster parents through Project 1.27 complete 20 hours of training. Jason and Michelle Watts have fostered eight children, adopting one at age 12, about a decade ago. Their adopted son had behavioral issues, as is often the case, because of his "nightmarish upbringing with his biological parents, which included being starved." He's had run-ins with the law, but they are hopeful and are ready to open their home again. They find the faith-based training invaluable, even though they've been state-trained in the past and have fostering experience.

Project 1.27 and groups like it that are part of the More than Enough movement associated with the Christian Alliance for Orphans, which both motivates and equips families to welcome children with often severe trauma into their homes. The goal of More than Enough is to get at least one family in 10% of churches in the United States involved in foster care.