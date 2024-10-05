The importance of family

A baby, a mother and a father. They are at the heart of the Christmas season. And, yet, as Mary Eberstadt points out in her book "How the West Really Lost God", a nuclear family might seem strange to many people who did not grow up in one. And the celebration of a baby might hold a painful reminder to a person unable to have children for whatever reason. Eberstadt's point is that we should acknowledge how reality contrasts with our ideals.

One Saturday morning not too long ago, a young woman from a pro-abortion group in New York City recognized me at a pro-life prayer vigil across from a Planned Parenthood clinic. She screamed in my face: "Kathryn Jean Lopez, what are you going to blame on abortion today?" I confess, I smiled. I thought: "She must actually read me!" If I am not just preaching to the choir, then my writing must be getting my message out.

I'll be completely honest: As someone who has been a pro-life activist and writer for as long as I can remember: We were unprepared for what happened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. At the same time, when I travel for speaking or reporting, I try to make it a point to visit a pro-life pregnancy-care center or maternity home. I'll get a tour of the material resources available to women -- baby clothes and cribs and all the things a young mom needs. Even in Jerusalem earlier this year, I was able to tour the warehouse and ministering facilities of EFRAT, which cares for women in Israel who find themselves pregnant and in need.

My point is: There is help for women who want to choose life all around the country and the world. The Heartbeat International network is a crucial part of this. But I also know that most people have no idea that organizations like it exist. Truth be told: Often, when I talk with people who consider themselves pro-life, they aren't aware of what exists in their own backyards.