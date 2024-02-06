The hypocrisy of Democrats' 'Build Back Better' bill

For the first five years, the single most expensive item in the House version of the Democrats' "Build Back Better," or "human" infrastructure, bill is a gigantic tax cut for millionaires and billionaires. This provision would lift the cap from $10,000 to $80,000 on income tax deductions for state and local taxes (commonly referred to among budget nerds as "SALT").

Given how inconvenient this is for a party that for years has been campaigning against millionaires and billionaires, some Democrats prefer the claim it's merely the second-most-costly provision. They do this by merging the child care and pre-K programs into a single item.

But no matter how you slice it, giving a huge tax cut to the superrich is a weird thing to do when you've been claiming the solution to our problems is simply getting the rich to "pay their fair share." It's even weirder when you consider this tax break would be even bigger and more regressive than former President Donald Trump's tax "giveaway" that was so reviled by progressives -- which the House version would keep. Benefits from the Democrats' regressive giveaway would largely go to taxpayers in the top 20% of the income scale and would overwhelmingly benefit the top 0.1% of earners, specifically in high-tax states such as New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

Obviously, this is all justly ripe for accusations of hypocrisy. But what explains the hypocrisy? I can see three mutually reinforcing reasons.

First, and most obvious, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needed every vote she could get to pass this thing in the House, since no Republican would vote for it, and Democrats from high-tax states insisted on restoring the SALT deduction greatly reduced by Republicans under Trump.

Second, for all their soak-the-rich rhetoric, Democrats rely on wealthy donors, too. In 2020, 24 of the Top 50 individual donors gave to Democrats. Liberal billionaires are a thing, too. As in 2008, Wall Street money went disproportionately to Biden and other Democrats in 2020.

The rule of thumb is culture-war issues help Republicans with voters and help Democrats with donors. But sometimes, wealthy liberals want their financial interests protected, too.