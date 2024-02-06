The human cost of IVF

Donald Trump recently spoke about how we must support "the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby." And then he cowardly said that the legality of abortion should be left to the states. For those of us who believe abortion to be the human-rights issue of our lives — for which both God and history will judge us — that’s just wrong.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, visited a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota, and talked about about how "extremists" are denying "women access to reproductive health care." The extremism from the left and in the media (sometimes the same thing), meanwhile, makes the situation worse. People are confused about what’s true, and even doctors and lawyers are on edge, worried about lawsuits and bad publicity.

Harris said: "I’m here at this health care clinic to uplift the work that is happening in Minnesota as an example of what true leadership looks like, which is to understand it is only right and fair that people have access to the health care they need and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect."

No offense to politics — which I have valued for most of my life as a noble and critical vocation, though increasingly less so as we watch the current scene — but what Kingsbury is doing could be much more important. People living their lives, watching what is essentially a love story, will see all the complications and pain that come not just with infertility, but also with IVF. Don’t let politicians get away with cheap lip service to human misery. Without being preachy or overhanded, Kingsbury’s "Someone Like You" opens a potential overdue discussion about the nuances of a sensitive issue.

There are children alive in the United States today who need families. Meanwhile, surrogacy and IVF dominate the news cycle. Politicians probably won’t lead the way in changing the trajectory we’re on. But artists like Kingsbury just might.