The honorable Mr. Pence

Mike Pence, after about seven years of campaigning with Donald Trump, serving with Trump, and showing as much deference as could possibly be expected to Trump, is now officially "liddle."

Donald Trump finally issued a complete denunciation of his former vice president, who now has been downgraded all the way to Marco Rubio-circa-2016 territory.

Pence becomes the highest official to have disappointed Trump with his supposed poor judgment and low character -- a status that Pence will maintain until such time Trump is elected president again and inevitably let down by everyone around him, up to and including his next vice president.

The latest Jack Smith indictment has intensified the breach between Pence and Trump created by Jan. 6.

Pence got to the crux of the matter in saying that the indictment was a reminder that "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States," and Trump got to the crux of the matter in saying that Pence has embraced the "Dark Side," is "delusional," wants "to show he's a tough guy," was once the subject of a negative "major magazine article," and is, of course, liddle.

In political terms, this showdown can't be good news for Pence. On paper, he should have been positioned to inherit at least an element of the Trump base and add Republicans who are more traditional for a competitive primary coalition.

This possibility got blown up by Trump's pressure campaign to get the former vice president to do his bidding on Jan. 6.

Pence did the honorable and constitutionally correct thing, and his reward has been Trump's inveighing against him on that day, declining approval ratings in the party, and now the row with Trump that will further push Pence into the minority non-Trump wing of the party.

Pence didn't even get praised much by left-of-center commentators after Jan. 6 because he has remained a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, and they'll never forgive him for being Trump's vice president in the first place.