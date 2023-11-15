The hidden potential of a diamond in the rough

I shared a work achievement with my husband recently and he responded, "You've always been a diamond in the rough." He knows that I am not the product of any sort of traditional trajectory. Instead, I'm the product of informal apprenticeships thanks to people who saw something in me and gave me a chance. My dad would tell you that I always had to learn the hard way. But I think that's true of everyone. Don't we all learn from our experiences? Our mistakes?

I just finished reading "Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things" by Adam Grant. He writes in his book, "The test of a diamond in the rough is not whether it shines from the start, but how it responds to heat or pressure."

So many of us face that heat and pressure in our personal lives, and because of that, what we worked to overcome does not show up in the answers to the questions asked on school and job applications. Our grades, awards and academic achievements fail to illustrate what we've done to earn them. One person's C is another person's A. For every privileged student with a private tutor, there's one studying alone during their after-school work break.

I barely graduated high school. I didn't go to graduation because school only served to make me feel bad about myself. My "potential" was something that was spoken about as something I continuously failed to live up to. I stood in the school administration office and watched as the guidance counselor debated with the principal whether or not I actually graduated before they would hand over my diploma.