The Green New Deal creates victims and points blame

The Green New Deal apparently is the Democrat's far-reaching plan to frame the 2020 Presidential election by promising something for every imaginable victim's group in America.

Unveiled last week to much hoopla, the progressive agenda is a virtual wish list of liberal ideas that would make today's America unrecognizable.

The plan is billed as a solution to climate change, but it's really about social engineering.

The 10-year plan calls for the elimination of fossil fuels including massive high speed rails to replace air travel.

But that's just for starters. Medicare for all -- despite a $34 trillion price tag -- is also part of the plan.

And to broaden their appeal, the advocates of this new deal also call for guaranteed jobs for all Americans "with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations and retirement security."

And not to be overlooked is the plan's goal of upgrading all existing buildings in the United States for energy efficiency.

Now, I don't want to throw water on the Utopian plan, but there are two important ingredients missing from the Democrat progressive plan.

The plan includes no details on just how these changes would occur, and there are no details on the cost of this misguided agenda.

Yet like so many other progressive proposals, the Green New Deal offers no real solutions but rather empty promises that play well to an uninformed population.