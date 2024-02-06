The great baby formula shortage of 2022

That's the big news story of the week.

In the richest country in the world, new mothers are not able to find baby formula or are having to stand in line for hours to get it.

That problem is at the top — for now — of the growing pile of economic blunders and social miseries Joe Biden and his failing policies have caused the American people.

Our Teleprompter-dependent president denies any responsibility for screwing up the country in any way, but every voter knows the grim list.

In just 15 months on the job — or pretending to be on the job — he and his collection of left-liberal "experts" have brought us 8% inflation, sky high gas prices and food shortages.

And don't forget supply-chain disruptions, 5% mortgage interest rates and soaring crime rates at home, plus an unnecessary and increasingly dangerous entanglement in a war between Russia and Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Biden administration finally acknowledged the baby formula shortage, blamed greedy formula makers and put forth the usual blather but of course took no responsibility for it.

When COVID was exported by China to the U.S., President Donald Trump launched "Operation Warp Speed" to produce vaccines in record time without the usual lengthy FDA rules.

What we need for baby formula is something like "Operation Warp Feed," as someone on TV quipped, but don't look at anything like that from Biden.

Like all Democrats, he's following his party's traditional game plan:

First you destroy something that's working well in the private economy — like the energy industry — with a series of bad laws and policies that drive up prices or cause shortages.

And then you offer "free" government money to the victims and announce expensive new programs to fix the problems while pretending you didn't cause them in the first place.

Biden either ignores the economic or social problems he's created from scratch or made much worse and blames them on someone else.

Oil prices through the roof? Putin did it, not Biden's green energy policies or his sabotage of the energy sector.