The GOP's presidential debate will not be great again

Here we go again.

The first Republican presidential primary debate is less than a month away and the GOP is hellbent on making the same mistake it made in 2015.

For its first primary debate back then, Republicans had a herd of medium-caliber presidential wannabes that was so large the party had to split them into two tiers based on their polling numbers.

Fox News hosted two crowded debates back-to-back on one night that were more useless than usual.

In the main event, 24 million Americans watched a chorus line of party heavyweights — Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Mike Huckabee, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Chris Christie and John Kasich — struggle to out-promise each other while they ganged up on Donald Trump.

In the preliminary debate, Rick Perry, Bobby Jindal, Rick Santorum, Lindsey Graham, Carly Fiorina, Jim Gilmore and George Pataki tried to do or say something memorable that might explain why they, their wives and their mothers thought they were presidential timber.

Today, most of those 2016 dreamers have disappeared from the scene, become answers to trivia questions or appear on Fox News every 20 minutes doing commercials for pain relief or sleep aids.

Those overcrowded Republican debates in 2015 were a waste of time and energy that did the party, the candidates and the country no good. Plus, except for the entertaining Trump Factor, like most debates, they were boring and unenlightening.

Apparently, the GOP's thinking about primary debates this year was, "Hey, let's make the same mistake again."

So far, seven of the 11 Republican candidates who've announced for the 2024 presidency have qualified for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee.

They are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and some rude former president named Donald Trump.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence are still trying to meet all the polling and fundraising requirements they need to be included.

Ditto for former Texas congressman Will Herd and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. Did I actually say the mayor of Miami? Really?