The GOP's future is with a governor, not Trump

DeSantis, Kemp and Abbott.

Those governors were not just the Republican Party's brightest stars in this week's disappointing midterms elections. With their smashing victories Tuesday night, they showed us they're the future of the GOP — and the party's best hope for retaking the White House in 2024.

Ron DeSantis in Florida, Brian Kemp in Georgia and Greg Abbott in Texas — each could move into the White House and quickly begin fixing the serious economic, immigration and fiscal fiascos Biden and Democrats have created.

Other Republican governors who could be capable presidents are out there, too. Kristi Noem of South Dakota comes to mind. So does Nikki Haley, the ex-governor of South Carolina.

But what about that other guy? You know, that crazy ex-president reality-TV guy from New York with the red hats and the huge campaign rallies? Trump, I think his name was.

Well, he wasn't actually running for anything this week — just stirring political things up in his usual divisive and headline-grabbing way.

But as just about every TV pundit, party mouthpiece and political editorial writer in America has been saying with glee since Wednesday morning, Donald Trump was this week's biggest loser.

And, sadly, they're right.

The positive and negative results of the midterms prove that Republicans can — and should — move forward without Trump.

Trump's great work for the party is done.

But despite all his remaining political power and his undiminished appeal to millions of "MAGA" Republicans, our most unpresidential ex-president has become the Democrats' best political weapon.

This week showed that they can still use Trump as a battering ram and a boogeyman to discredit and defeat top-quality Republican candidates.