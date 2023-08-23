The GOP race is not quite as over as it looks

If it "got late early" in the old majestic Yankee Stadium with its long shadows, as the famous Yogi Berra quote had it, it's gotten late before about the fourth inning in the Republican presidential race.

In 2016, Donald Trump loved to pump out the results of unreliable online polls that showed him trouncing his competitors by ridiculous margins.

Now, he doesn't need to bother with the shoddy polls; he can do the same thing with blue-chip media polls. The new national CBS poll has him leading second-place Ron DeSantis by 46 points, 62-16. The latest Fox News poll had a more modest 37-point Trump lead. (Vivek Ramaswamy is third in both surveys, at 7 and 11% respectively.)

It's sometimes said that Trump is the de facto incumbent in the race, and indeed these are the kind of numbers you'd expect of a sitting president who is sweeping marginal opponents to the side as he secures his party's renomination.

The top-line results aren't that different from the primary race -- such as it is -- on the Democratic side. The Fox poll has Joe Biden beating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 64 to 17, with Marianne Williamson at 9.

Is there a mercy rule in presidential politics?

Trump could be forgiven for looking at his opponents and seeing: a highly touted governor whose campaign has steadily sunk in national polls as he's shed staff and fired a campaign manager; a young, smooth-talking entrepreneur who isn't a threat to him but is helpfully soaking up some share of the non-Trump vote; a sunny senator who has made some gains but certainly hasn't broken out; a former vice president who is hated by MAGA (for all the wrong reasons); a former governor who is a gifted political pugilist but is unpopular in the party; and a bunch of others whose names he doesn't necessarily need to know.