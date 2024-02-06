The GOP is the self-loathing party

Will Rogers famously said: "I belong to no organized political party. I'm a Democrat."

He would have to dig deeper to find a gibe suitable for today's GOP.

The substantive stakes in the battle over Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, which has produced a deadlock not seen on the House floor in 100 years, are not large. There are limits to what any Republican leader can accomplish with a five-vote majority while Democrats control the Senate and the presidency.

Henry Clay could be Speaker of the House, bring great gravitas to the position -- and still only muster some oversight investigations and a big spending fight or two.

Marjorie Taylor Greene could be Speaker of the House (at this rate, no one should count her out), use the position as a platform for juvenile trolling -- and still muster some oversight investigations and a big spending fight or two.

So this episode is mainly important as another indication that the GOP lacks any coherent center of authority, and is a party that, to some significant extent, loathes itself.

The big disaggregating trends in American life -- particularly, the rise of the internet and social media -- have eroded the power of party establishments. Politicians can easily establish their own fundraising bases and their own brands outside the control of party bigwigs. But, pace Will Rogers, it is the Republicans who have been most disrupted; in relative terms, Democrats look like a well-oiled machine.

After the early Democratic nominating contests nearly destroyed Joe Biden in 2020, Democrats flocked to him as the safest, most conventional choice. Other candidates dropped out as if on cue and even Bernie Sanders -- technically not a Democrat -- played ball.