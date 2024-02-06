The Giver: From science fiction to nonfiction

Spoiler Alert: If you have never read The Giver by Lois Lowry and intend to do so, you don't want to read this article.

Some science fiction is not so sci-fi-ey anymore. Take "The Giver" by Lois Lowry as an example. When I first started teaching that novel to seventh-graders 20 years ago, it was the most fascinating, entertaining, engaging -- and far-fetched book to which I could have exposed my students. It was great for classroom discussions. But reality? Not so much. Until recent years.

The back of the book tells readers, "Jonas's world is perfect." It was always interesting to introduce the novel by asking students to describe what a perfect world -- a Utopia -- would be. The responses were typical: no crime; no sickness; loving families; you know, "love, peace and chicken grease," as the saying goes. Immediately, readers see all of that -- families that eat together, communicate about their day during the evening ritual of sharing of feelings, help one another sort through confusion. But instead of taking to this, after saying they wanted it, students were put off by it. "Too many rules." "They're like robots." "Nothing seems natural." "It's too perfect" -- whatever that means. I am currently facilitating an adult online book club with "The Giver," and the adults have the same reaction my students had.

As I reflect on this book that I have read and taught countless times, I am not surprised at the reaction. What surprises me is that this world that once seemed implausible reeks of not just plausibility, but actuality.

Jonas's community has no past. Citizens have no memories beyond what are called "one-generational memories." The setting is the distant future -- where animals, snow, hills, books and color, among other "obsolete" things, no longer exist. Pain and natural death are foreign concepts. Nothing is unexpected. "Everything is under control." Respect and proper speech are revered, expected and practiced. Differences are rare and not to be discussed. Those who do not conform are "released" from the community.

Perhaps you don't see any connections between Jonas's world and ours, but they're there. In fact, they're rampant. We'll look at a couple areas.

Take the decision the Elders of the community made eons ago to get rid of pain. To do so, they had to get rid of history because history is, of course, painful. It is truth, and truth is often ugly. It doesn't always feel good -- and we just have to feel good, right? So to satisfy the senses, avoid reminders of the past and to discard the painful truth, books had to go. Everything that points to the past had to go.