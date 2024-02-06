The gift of adoption

"Lifemark," a movie out now, isn't afraid to tackle the tough questions. Inspired by a documentary about an adoptee traveling to meet his birthparents, "Lifemark" doesn't sugarcoat the pain that is involved in separation or the emotional uncertainties. At the same time, it shows us the blessing that a child can be to both a couple and to a young mother who is not prepared to raise the baby within her.

Having been a huge fan of the documentary from which it was adapted, I was skeptical that a movie could capture the beauty of the story. But it does, and its message couldn't come at a better time.

"Lifemark" premiered earlier this month at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., with star Kirk Cameron, probably best known for his teenage role in the old sitcom "Growing Pains" was in attendance. Growing pains are exactly what we are experiencing in America right now, with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal. Most Americans want some restrictions on abortion. They also want to know that women have choices. Adoption is one of those options. An estimated 2 million American couples long to adopt a child. And yet, as adoption advocate Elizabeth Kirk points out, the ratio of abortion to adoption in America is 50 to 1.

This is where pro-choice and pro-life Americans should be able to work together. Only about 18,000 babies born in the United States are placed for adoption annually. A majority of Americans have a favorable view of adoption, and yet the majority do not consider adoption as a way to grow their family.

Some pregnant women don't want to consider adoption because they don't want their child to wind up in the foster-care system; they often mistakenly equate the two. (And the foster-care system is something else that people on both sides of abortion debate could work to improve, but that's a whole separate column.)