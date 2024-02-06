The fight to secure the border

Over the last few years, Americans have been shouting at the top of their lungs for the Biden administration to take action to end the chaos on our border. Yet time and again, leaders on the Left have claimed the border is secure and President Biden has taken actions that only made the crisis even worse. But now, with the 2024 elections less than a year away, Biden and Washington Democrats have suddenly changed their tune. In addition to admitting the border is in chaos, they are also calling on Republicans to work with them to pass an immigration bill.

The bottom line is that just throwing money at the border won't make this crisis go away. What we need are policy changes -- something Biden has the power to do himself. During his first 100 days in office, he took a blowtorch to President Donald Trump's effective immigration agenda, whether it was halting border wall construction, reinstating catch-and-release, ending the "Remain-in Mexico" program, and more.

The consequences of his disastrous policy decisions are devastating. Since Biden took office, more than 8 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border; That's more than the population of Missouri and Biden's home state of Delaware COMBINED. What's alarming is that within that same time span, nearly 300 suspected terrorists have been caught trying to sneak into the U.S.

During one of my visits to the border, I saw firsthand that the migrants who are entering the U.S. aren't just coming from South and Central America. In fact, migrants have been arriving in greater numbers and from more countries than ever before in U.S. history. We've seen a massive influx of migrant men from countries like Guinea, Mauritania, Morocco, Senegal, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Syria -- a breeding ground for terrorists.