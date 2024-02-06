The Fed has more than a 'credibility' problem

I have heard some people say that the Federal Reserve has a credibility problem. The agency missed the biggest inflation spike since the 1980s, was slow to start rolling back pandemic policies and failed to spot the risks that some banks, such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), were facing. Instead of instilling confidence and stability, the Fed's policy communication has at times been so unclear and confused that it has only served to exacerbate market volatility.

Credibility is a big enough problem, but unfortunately the Fed's issues go beyond that. The Fed as an institution, along with its policies, seem to be a main source of the economic instability America faces. In fact, David Stockman, budget director under President Ronald Reagan, calls the Fed "an SDI" — a Systematically Dangerous Institution.

A responsible political class would pay more attention to an organization's failures and significantly reform it. Instead, politicians will likely do what they've done in the past: give the Fed even more power to regulate the economy in ways that will only cause further harm.

Back in 2007, with the approach of the Fed's 100th birthday, monetary economists George Selgin, William Lastrapes and Lawrence H. White asked several important questions: Has the Fed been a success or a failure? And does its track record merit celebration, or should Congress consider replacing it with something else? "The broad conclusions we reach based upon that research," they found, "are that the full Fed period has been characterized by more, rather than fewer, symptoms of monetary and macroeconomic instability than the decades leading to the Fed's establishment."

Congress, journalists and Fed economists ignored their conclusions, and the Fed continued its rise, only this time with steroids in its veins. My colleague Thomas Hoenig, formerly of the Fed and the FDIC, recently looked at many of the Fed's policy changes since the mid-1990s. He finds that these changes increased the Fed's intrusions into our economy, not infrequently through regulatory overreach, causing serious distortions, bubbles and other ills.

The rot started with the adoption of a new policy framework under Chair Alan Greenspan that allowed the Fed to start manipulating both the price and quantity of money to seek better outcomes for economic growth and employment. After Greenspan, Fed chair after Fed chair expanded the framework further and further, going from a zero-interest rate policy for extended periods of time to the unrestricted creation of money through the direct purchase of securities, or "quantitative easing," and topped it off with growing purchases of lots of government debt. This, paired with unprecedented pandemic spending (without much attempt to roll it back after the emergency) helped lead us where we are today, seen most noticeably through painfully high levels of inflation.