The family unit plays important role in community

I've always been told there is a solution for every problem.

Look hard enough and work hard enough and you'll eventually find that elusive solution.

But the issue of race relations may be that single issue in this nation that currently defies a solution.

From Ferguson to Charlottesville to the next unnamed community, racial division continues to erupt onto the headlines in ways that remind you of the turbulent '60s.

The solution -- if indeed there is one -- seems to start with money. But isn't that often the case?

To correct what many believe is an uneven playing field, social justice warriors argue that more needs to be done to lift from poverty a generation of primarily young men who lack direction and opportunity.

And the course correction is expensive.

On the heels of the Charlottesville, Virginia, carnage this past weekend comes a crime report from St. Louis on homicides. The report shows that more than half of the murder victims there are young black males under the age of 29.

That report alone should serve as a wake-up call for city officials there to search long and hard to reverse this deadly trend.

Innocent residents of some of St. Louis' crime-ridden neighborhood deserve more than living in constant fear. And the whole of society has a stake in the outcome.