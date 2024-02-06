The failure of 'Latinx'

What the progressive culture elite wants, it usually gets. Single-sex bathrooms changing overnight to all-gender or non-gender bathrooms? Done. Illegal immigrants becoming known as undocumented persons? But of course.

So, when it was decided in the precincts of fashionable opinion that the term "Latino" would be retired in favor of "Latinx," one could have been forgiven for thinking that this hideous neologism would, like so much else in American life, go from a fringe cause to mainstream soon enough.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the Latinx ascendancy -- Latinos have rejected the term, at the same time that a big swing toward the GOP among these voters has highlighted the perils of high-handed cultural politics for the Democrats.

Latinx may end up being a woke experiment that failed, showing the vast gap between the identity-politics-obsessed progressives earnestly talking to one another in seminar rooms and on social media and the Hispanics in whose name they presume to speak.

Latinx is a project cut from the same cloth as the endless extension of LGBTQ, which, as of this writing, is now more properly and comprehensively rendered as LGBTQQIP2SAA.

The alleged problem that Latinx was invented to fix is that Spanish has gendered nouns. This means that using the male Latino as an adjective to describe men and women of Latin American ancestry, let alone transgender and non-binary people, is supposedly exclusionary, hateful and downright dangerous. As a handbook on the terminology by a Princeton scholar explains, “To default to the masculine gender promotes interpersonal violence against women and non-binary individuals.”