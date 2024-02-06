The extreme recklessness of Biden 2.0

Joe Biden 2024 is a bad idea whose time has come.

If Democrats had gotten the shellacking that seemed to be coming their way in the midterms, Biden might have been wounded enough for elements of the Democratic establishment to begin to try to shoulder him into retirement.

Instead, the Democratic overperformance has Biden looking revitalized. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California told the president on election night that he's not running against him (not that Biden was ever likely to face a direct primary challenge). Press coverage has emphasized Biden's vindication. The shot in the arm is understandable given what his party was able to pull off, yet it doesn't make Biden a day younger -- in fact, he just turned 80 and every day of his presidency is an experiment in whether an unprecedentedly aged president can perform at the level demanded of the office.

Democrats consider Biden the safe choice in 2024, since he's the incumbent and surrounded by flawed alternatives, yet he is actually an enormous risk. Nominating him again would be extremely reckless, both for the party and for the country.

It may well be that Biden, even in his enfeebled state, is the best matchup against Donald Trump. He beat him once before, after all, and used him as an effective foil during the midterms. It is to Biden's advantage that it has proven difficult for anyone to work up a passionate hatred of him, rather than a low-intensity sense of pity or contempt. And he still has a relatively moderate affect and profile -- there are limits to how "woke" an 80-something, silver-haired creature of the Democratic establishment can appear, no matter how far left his policies are.

There's no guarantee, though, that Biden will get the former president as his opponent. If he doesn't, then he'll be denied the dynamic of one old guy whose record is terrible running against another old guy who frightens people.