The expanding welfare state is a house of cards

In a nation blessed with abundant opportunities for all, we seem to spend an enormous amount of time focused on those who rely on taxpayer assistance.

America's charity -- which is based largely on our Christian foundation -- has always marked the compassion of our generous nation.

Politicians talk with gusto about the all-important middle class. But when it comes to policy, the focus is always on those in need.

For example, the primary discussion on overhauling health care centers largely on those unable to provide for their own medical care.

The Planned Parenthood funding argument centers largely on providing health care services in poor neighborhoods where other options are limited.

One of the driving arguments against voter ID laws is the claim that low-income voters will lack access to sign-up for the state-mandated identification.

And here in Missouri, despite an unprecedented outlay for food assistance to the needy, we're still told that over 600,000 Missourians claim food insecurity at least once a year.

So while the political mouths speak of the middle class, their actions increasingly focus on the low-income population -- often at the expense of the middle class.

The central question remains the same throughout all of these discussions -- how do you provide for the truly needy while weeding out those who game the system for their own benefit?

If we could identify and eliminate those who are ineligible, our discussions on government assistance would likely end.

And let's be honest, despite some doomsday claims by some, no one on either side of the political aisle wants to remove any assistance from those truly in need.

But the definition of "truly in need" is the source of disagreement.