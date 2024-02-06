The example of Easter

At this year's Chrism Mass -- in which holy oils are blessed and the priesthood is celebrated -- at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose not to preach. Instead, he gave the pulpit to Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Before Gudziak said a word, the message was clear: He represents a people who are united with Jesus in suffering. But Gudziak didn't begin there. He began with gratitude -- for the Eucharist, for the priesthood and for the people in the United States who have demonstrated "incredible" support for the persecuted in Ukraine.

Gudziak thanked his audience, in person and remote, for their prayers. Often, we think there is nothing we can do, but if we are people of prayer, then prayers are meaningful action. We can lend our support in material ways as well, but don't forget the powerful work of prayer, which helps our own souls as much as it does the souls of those we pray for.

It "has been a Lent and Holy Week like no other," Gudziak said. "We ask why. Why this injustice? Why this suffering? Why this craven cruelty?" And yet, he pointed to the hope of the Ukrainians and, indeed, of all Christians, who believe in the miracle of the resurrection, in the idea that death is not the end. Gudziak said: "At the same time, embraced by you, anointed by the Lord, through the gifts of the Holy Spirit, we claim our brotherhood and our sisterhood with Jesus. We recognize ourselves as children of the Father. And we live with hope."

He added, with a tone of confidence that I hope is not misplaced: "I know the people of New York will open their arms and homes (to the displaced)."

He said of Ukrainian Christians: "We live with hope, because we see brothers and sisters loving in the highest way. There is no greater love than when one gives one's life for one's friends. And this love manifested so directly today in Ukraine inspires us all, in the country and globally."