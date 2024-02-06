The evil of antisemitism

Eva Weintraubova and her older brother Pavel. Marthe Suzanne Tepfer. Rosa Henriette de Vries-Gersons. Petr Haim. Eva Neuova.

Those are just a few of the names of children at Auschwitz who were recently remembered in an online memorial. The Auschwitz museum in Poland regularly posts photos on social media of people who died in the gas chambers. These posts note the birthdays and death days of people of all ages. Most jarring are the daily photos of children.

The recent scene at Columbia University has me paying more attention to those faces who never got to live to adulthood. Protesters demonstrating against the war in Gaza have camped out and disrupted classes. The situation has grown so fraught that classes have gone online for the remainder of the semester.

It’s easy to criticize this situation from the outside, but it certainly seems like an example of giving in to bullies. But more than that, what a wasted opportunity to learn something about history and relationship.

Just a few weeks before the chaos on campus, I went to the Easter vigil for the Catholic campus ministry at Columbia. There was rejoicing and a focus on light extinguishing darkness. My first reaction to the encampments and violence on campus was to think: We clearly didn’t pray enough.

In the fall, I was part of the launch of a coalition of Catholics against antisemitism at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. The school, in Ohio, offered to expedite the transfer of any Jewish students who didn’t feel safe at other universities. There were rumblings at places like Columbia already, and I cynically thought no student from such a place would want to go to Steubenville, Ohio. That offer, unfortunately, might be looking increasingly attractive.

Antisemitism is evil and pernicious and more widespread than we tend to acknowledge — even in New York City. Even as we are watching it in real time, there is denial.