The electric car sham

Joe Biden has seen the future, and it is electric cars. Lots of electric cars. Electric cars -- or else.

Donald Trump has seen the future, and it is a backlash against the mandate for the mass adoption of electric cars. The former president is promising to "stop this Madness, IMMEDIATELY!"

Who wins this political argument may determine who has the upper hand in a state like Michigan in a 2024 rematch. Regardless, all-caps aside, Trump is right about the lunatic urgency across the Western world to use government coercion to render all-but- obsolete a popular, tested, highly efficient means of transportation.

The European Union wants to ban gas-powered cars in 2035. California and New Jersey are doing the same.

The goals here would make Soviet central planners blush. Last year, electric vehicle accounted for about seven percent of U.S. sales, but according to the panjandrums at the Environmental Protection Agency, they'll have to be nearly 40% by 2027. A couple of years after that, they're supposed to be higher than 60%.

And why not? All that's missing is the charging capacity and supply and processing of the minerals necessary to build the 1,000-pound batteries, not to mention the consumer demand.

For Biden and his allies, though, what kind of automobiles we drive is not a practical question but almost a theological one. Believing that electric cars are key to saving the planet, they bring all the flexibility to the question as the organizers of Albigensian Crusade.

Insofar a rush to electric cars throws us into the arms of Chinese manufacturers and suppliers, it should rightfully be thought of as an anti-industrial policy.

We foolishly haven't made adequate arrangements for mining or processing the minerals the batteries require, and it's hard to ramp up quickly. Fortunately, there's a country that's a leader this area. Unfortunately, it's China.