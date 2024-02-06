The elderly-man-with-a-poor-memory presidency

Joe Biden is the first official ever to be cleared by a special counsel for reasons of mental incompetence.

The president might have been better off if special counsel Robert Hur, investigating his mishandling of classified documents, had simply recommended indicting him instead of spelling out why a jury would not convict someone so clearly out of it.

Hur wrote "that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Who doesn't like sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly men with poor memories?

The problem for Biden, of course, is that this works as a description of the long-retired neighbor up the street who you might regard fondly, but it's never been what we hope for in a president of the United States.

The Hur report's damning account of Biden's acuity isn't surprising for anyone who's been watching the president's public performance. Just in the last couple of days he's twice mixed up the names of current European leaders with their predecessors from the 1980s and '90s, both of whom have been dead for years.

Yet the report is valuable insofar as it represents a faithful, nonpartisan account of how Joe Biden is for extended periods in private.

White House aides aren't going to be honest about this; indeed, it is their job to lie about it.

Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden's 49-year-old press secretary, has said she has trouble keeping up with the president, who is 30 years her senior and whose schedule is severely limited in keeping with his reduced energy and capacities. If she can't keep up with him, she needs to see a doctor herself.