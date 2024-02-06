The dumbest betrayal

It's possible that Congress can't find a way, despite the support of bipartisan majorities, to continue funding Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin's Russia.

This would have to rank, not necessarily as the worst, but perhaps the stupidest, most senseless abandonment of a U.S. ally ever. We've pulled the rug out from under allied countries desperately fighting to save themselves from communist gulags and killing fields (Indochina), thrown away hard-won military gains (Iraq), deserted vulnerable translators and other allies on the ground (Afghanistan), but these betrayals came after long, costly conflicts.

Ukraine hasn't been long or, by any reasonable standard, particularly costly. The roughly $100 billion we've spent so far is a fraction of the defense budget and, one would think, the kind of money we're willing to spend to check a hostile power's revanchist designs in Europe.

To dump Ukraine now would be completely gratuitous.

Congress kneecapped our allies in Indochina -- and our air campaign to prevent complete Communist victory -- by cutting off all military operations in 1973. This made for a dishonorable and disastrous end to the war, but it had been a long time coming.

We were in Vietnam for roughly a dozen years. We suffered more than 58,000 fatalities, and the war cost about $170 billion, or something like $1 trillion in today's terms. It deranged our politics and led to protests in the streets, creating a constant sense of crisis.

There is no crisis over Ukraine funding, besides support for it sagging somewhat. (A Reuters poll found that 46% of people supported sending arms to Ukraine in May, whereas only 41% supported it in October.)