The doping down of women's sports

The problem with young people today is no one teaches them history.

If they knew what the East German government did to their Olympic women athletes in the 1970s and 1980s, for instance, they might understand why it's not fair for transgender women to compete against women in sports like swimming, tennis and surfing.

It's ancient news now, but before the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, East Germany was arguably the most evil communist country in Western Europe.

It wasn't just the lack of political, economic and social freedom or the fact that half of your neighbors and relatives worked for the Stasi.

It was also what East Germany's government did to its athletes — women especially.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the country's women's swim team dominated the world, breaking most of the women's records and taking most of the medals at the Olympics.

Everyone knew why its masculine women swimmers were so good — and why many were sprouting facial hair. They were being doped.

From an early age, and mostly without their parents' consent or knowledge, East German girls were being forced by their trainers to take growth hormones and testosterone, the male sex hormone.

The world sports community united in outrage when it learned what East Germany was doing and eventually the country was stripped of its medals.

Making parallels with East Germany and what's going on in women's sports today with transgender athletes is tricky, but I'll try.

East Germany's government gave drugs to biological women to make their bodies more like men's so they could unfairly dominate women's sporting events and win lots of medals.

In America today, we are giving drugs to biological men that make their bodies more like women's bodies — and then we let the biological men who identify as women unfairly dominate women's sporting events and win lots of medals.