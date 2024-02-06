The dollar sign president

So far, the defining word of the Biden era is “trillion.”

The Joe Biden who portrayed himself as a moderate, old school, bipartisan dealmaker during the presidential campaign is now a distant memory.

He’s been replaced by the Joe Biden who is dazzling progressives with his willingness to “go big” — in other words, spend jaw-dropping amounts that would have been unimaginable prior to the pandemic and are still shocking even now.

Why has Biden embarked on a historic spending splurge with nary a whisper of bipartisan support?

Well, Democrats talked themselves into the proposition there basically isn’t any such thing as spending too much money.

Relatedly, the party consensus is Barack Obama went “too small,” with a stimulus package under a trillion dollars insufficient to the scale of post-financial-crisis recession.

Besides, spending is what Biden can actually do — he can pass his stimulus and relief bills under the so-called reconciliation rules in the Senate, requiring only 50 votes rather than the 60 it takes to break a filibuster.

Finally, any Democratic president is drawn to the heroic allure of FDR and wants to measure himself against the New Deal.

Biden had a recent meeting with historians in the White House at which FDR was much discussed. One of the participants, historian Michael Beschloss, told Axios that FDR or LBJ may be the most apt analogue to how Biden is “transforming the country in important ways in a short time.”

There’s no doubt any president who’s a Democrat would envy the sheer amount of dollars Biden is shoveling out the door.