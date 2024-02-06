The disgrace of Portland

If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence.

Then, there wouldn't have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon; it could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance.

As it is, Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler, who presides over a city that has become a watchword over the years for left-wing thuggery unchecked by municipal authorities, has roused himself to state of high dudgeon -- over federal officers trying to counter ongoing assaults on a federal building.

He calls the feds "a direct threat to our democracy," and argues that they are engaging in unconstitutional arrests and inflaming protests that he had hoped "would end within a matter of days."

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden had this coolheaded take on the president and his acting secretary of Homeland Security: "Now Trump and Chad Wolf are weaponizing the DHS as their own occupying army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it plays well with right-wing media."

If Portland was on the verge of calm prior to the arrival of the feds in force, it would have been the first time since the killing of George Floyd.

Protests have taken place every day since May 28. A few headlines of a timeline from the website of a local TV station KOIN.com: For May 29: "Massive vigil in North Portland leads to declared riot downtown." For May 30: "Curfew imposed -- and ignored." For June 30: "Police union building protest: Another riot was declared by police."