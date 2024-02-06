The dirt on Dems' reconciliation bill

Democrats are quarreling over the price tag of their Build Back Better bill, but the real problem is what's in it. The bill coerces workers to join unions, imposes racial preferences on every facet of life and redistributes money from workers to takers.

Fortunately, this bill is in limbo. Moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin insist the bill has to be pared down to less than half its current price tag. The far left is screaming in outrage. But the bill can't pass without every Senate Democrat supporting it.

Not passing it would be the best outcome. This bill is as un-American as it gets. Here are some of the bill's details Democrats would prefer you not see. Judge for yourself.

"First-Generation Down Payment Assistance": Most people work and save for years to buy a home; this bill makes them into suckers. It caters to low-income, first-time homebuyers with no conditions. It's part of President Joe Biden's scheme to bring the city to the suburbs and increase racial and economic diversity there. First-time homebuyers can get up to $25,000 and never have to pay it back, whether they stay in the home or move for virtually any personal or financial reasons. It's free money -- as long as you're not the taxpayer footing the bill.

"Home Efficiency Rebates": The bill also offers up to $14,000 to homeowners who lower energy use by installing new heat pumps, air-conditioning systems, insulation and energy-efficient appliances. It's a pot of gold for homeowners who qualify, and will bring tens of billions of dollars in new business for contractors.

Here's the catch: Only unionized electrical contractors qualify. This bill is designed to twist arms and unionize the workforce. Why? Unions bankroll the Democratic Party.

Racial and ethnic minorities also get preferential treatment. The bill promises contractors a $200 bonus for each customer served from a "community of racial or minority ethnic concentration." Whites go to the back of the line and have to hope the money holds out.

"Direct Care Workforce": The bill awards $1.48 billion to labor unions and community organizations to recruit and train workers to care for the elderly or disabled at home. Top priority is training workers in their rights and organizing them, according to the bill. This is your tax dollars at work creating a new army of likely Democratic voters.