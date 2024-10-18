The desperate front-runner

Social media exposes all of us, but perhaps none more so than the former president of the United States.

Donald Trump's Truth Social account is a daily advertisement for a sense of political desperation seemingly at odds with his position in a Republican field he currently dominates.

Trump, by any measure, is the front-runner. He leads in the multi-candidate polls, and a recent Emerson survey had him ahead by 40 points in New Hampshire. That number is hard to believe; on the other hand, no one else is leading by 40 in any polls.

Yet Trump is like no front-runner we've ever seen -- not necessarily in his strength or in his weakness, but in his manifest insecurity.

Front-runners usually try to glide above the rest of the field, seeking to reinforce their dominant status by their lack of engagement with mere also-rans. This doesn't always work, but they still don't show desperation, unless they've been seriously wounded (think George W. Bush, after losing New Hampshire to John McCain in 2000) or they've fallen off a cliff (John Kerry in 2004 and McCain in 2008 after their front-running campaigns briefly collapsed).

Whatever the Trump 2024 campaign is, it's not above the fray. Following Trump's Truth Social account, you'd think Gov. Ron DeSantis was running away with it, and an envious and obsessed Trump was trying to figure out some way, any way, to begin to close a 20-point gap.

Either that, or you might figure Trump was simply having some sort of personal meltdown.

Authors tend not to be thrilled with the success of other authors, but they don't usually post publicly about their feelings. Trump isn't so inhibited.