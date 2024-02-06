The Democrats have a culture-war midterm strategy

Who's using the culture war to distract from the economy now?

Democrats have long believed -- going back at least to the famous 2005 Thomas Frank book, "What's the Matter with Kansas?" -- that Republicans cynically deploy cultural issues to divert attention from kitchen-table concerns.

If only Democrats, they told themselves, could convince voters that their agenda is the true populism opposed to the GOP's faux culture-based populism, the spell would be lifted, and the public eagerly embrace higher corporate tax rates and "Medicare for All."

This was always a fantasy, and sure enough, Democrats are regaining their footing in the midterms with a completely opposite approach.

Over the last couple of months, the party has set about to out-culture war the Republicans, using a different set of issues. As Republicans around the country desperately try to keep the focus on the ultimate kitchen-table concern, inflation, Democrats insist on talking about one of the most contentious issues in American politics, abortion.

Back in July, I was dismissive of the idea that Dobbs would have a major impact on the midterms, but it has clearly made a difference.

Republicans outside the deepest red areas have been in full-blown retreat, trying to avoid the topic or recalibrating on the fly.

It's not just abortion. Democrats have portrayed Dobbs as a threat to a suite of "right to privacy" issues, from contraceptives to interracial marriage and gay marriage.

Even Biden's focus on Trump has a cultural element. The case against his predecessor is swathed in the rhetoric of the defense of democracy, when Trump is the biggest cultural lightning rod in the country. For both his supporters and opponents, what is most important about Trump is that he stands for a cluster of values. Depending on who you ask, he represents a defense of the nation or xenophobia, anti-elitism or anti-intellectualism, protean strength or a threat to the rules, authenticity or an untutored demagogy.