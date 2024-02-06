The Democrats' election interference projection

Wrong. The framers chose all of their constitutional language carefully, and this was no exception. These terms had meaning under English common law and American jurisprudence. It's one thing to say that because the House has the authority to impeach, the constitutionally specified grounds for impeachment are irrelevant or the House has no duty to honor the Constitution. These elected leaders are ultimately accountable to the people, and if they abuse their authority to impeach a president, because they hate him or have policy disagreements with him, then they should be held to account.

One said they must impeach him so he doesn't get reelected. Another boasted that they are going to "impeach the [expletive]." When the Russia-collusion hoax didn't work, they instantly pivoted to Ukraine. Why not? To them, impeachment is as easy as a grand jury indicting a ham sandwich.

Presidential impeachment is an extraordinary remedy and should be used sparingly for egregious and certain misconduct, not as a weapon used by a single party to disenfranchise voters -- especially when the people will be able to decide the matter for themselves with another election within months of the completion of this bogus process.

Precisely because of the gravity of the procedure, great care should be taken to ensure fairness. They should at least follow accepted evidentiary rules and accord Trump a level of due process provided to an alleged petty thief.

Against Trump, the process began in the basement and has now come upstairs with a one-sided kangaroo proceeding conducted by the Trump-loathing Adam Schiff, who is acting both as prosecutor and judge, even interrupting the Republicans' cross-examination in mid-question to coach a witness on his answer.

Everyone has already noted that the Democrats' case is based on hearsay. But that's not their only assault on justice and fairness. They claim Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on one of his likely 2020 rivals, Joe Biden. But the facts including the statements of the Ukrainian president and the delivery of the aid despite no investigation of Biden indicate the promise of aid wasn't conditioned on an investigation, and so, the case for a quid pro quo is weak. Equally important, they have no idea what Trump's motive was. If we are to have any respect for our election process, they must produce some evidence of Trump's criminal intent (mens rea) beyond wishful thinking -- especially when they are alleging bribery, a specific intent crime.

Trump was likely more concerned about uncovering Ukraine's possible complicity in the 2016 election and why the Bidens weren't investigated than in exposing Biden's corruption to undermine his 2020 presidential bid. The point is we don't know and won't know, and yet, they're going to impeach Trump anyway, imputing a motive to him they can't possibly divine. The Democrats have been salivating over a plausible opportunity to impeach Trump since before he took office, so why quibble over a little hearsay and imputed motives?

People say that the thrust of this impeachment farce is a policy difference between the deep state and President Trump. To be sure, this is a factor, but the main thing is that the Democratic establishment, the leftist media and the entrenched bureaucrats cannot stomach Trump occupying the highest office in the land. They despise him and have contempt for the tens of millions of voters who elected him, and the last thing they want to do is to give Trump and his deplorables a chance to do it again.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. He resides in Cape Girardeau.