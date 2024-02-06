The death of justice

I have been reading “An Honorable Defeat: A History Of German Resistance To Hitler 1933-1945” by Anton Gill, published in 2014 by Endeavour Press LTD.

One question raised when studying the phenomenon of the Nazi takeover of Germany in the 1930s and the horrors that followed is why did the German people allow this to happen to their country? The simple explanation is the Nazis were a reaction to the treaty ending World War I. The terms of that treaty were so severe and damaging to Germany, they bred anger and a desire for retribution. Germany’s military had been a pride of the nation, and the treaty’s restrictions on it left Germany with a small shell of a military. Secondly, the huge ongoing financial punishment awards to the victorious nations of World War I caused the destruction of Germany’s economy.

The Nazis were a small political party who appealed to many because they promised a reversal of Germany’s financial conditions and a return of national pride. These promises did not sound extreme, and, in fact, they are similar to promises made by politicians all over the world. Adolf Hitler recognized the anger in Germany and appealed to that emotion. He directed that anger toward the WWI Allies, and he appealed to the common anti-Semitic prejudices by claiming a fictitious plot by Jews to destroy Germany. The fact the Jewish citizens of Germany were suffering equally from the same collapsed economy as the non-Jewish citizens was ignored because it gave Germans a target for their anger.