The day Joe Biden blew up the border

Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021. Less than two weeks later, on Feb. 2, he issued the executive order that began the unraveling at the border in earnest.

The border crisis isn't something that happened to President Biden. It's not a product of circumstances or understandable policy mistakes made under duress. No, he sought it and created it, on principle and as a matter of urgency.

It wasn't a second-year priority or even a second-quarter-of-the-first-year priority. The new president set out in his initial days and weeks in office to destroy what Trump had built, most consequentially in the Feb. 2 executive order.

By then, mind you, there had already been significant action to loosen up on the border, including on his first day in office.

The Feb. 2 order emphasized an effort to "enhance lawful pathways for migration to this country" and revoked a slew of Trump rules, executive orders, proclamations and memoranda. The sense of it was that there is nothing that we could or should do on our own to control illegal immigration; rather, we had to fix deep-seated social, economic and political problems in Central America instead.

It called for working to get more refugees into the United States, using parole to let more migrants join family members here, enhancing access to visa programs and reviewing whether the U.S. was doing enough for migrants fleeing domestic or gang violence, among other things.

And it put on the chopping block numerous Trump policies that had helped establish order at the border, from Trump's expansion of expedited removal, to his termination of a parole program for Central American minors, to his memorandum urging the relevant departments to work toward ending "catch and release."

Most importantly, it targeted two of the pillars of Trump's success at the border: the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), or so-called Remain in Mexico, and the safe-third-country agreements with the Northern Triangle countries that allowed us to divert asylum-seekers to Central American countries other than their own, where they could make asylum claims.