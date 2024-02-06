The cruelty of coronavirus quarantine on the elderly

But think about it: If the 25-year-old who needs to go to the gym is suffering because she cannot, imagine what the 75-year-old who cannot spend quality time with family is dealing with. So my question is this: Why can’t we put as much effort into creating a plan for these facilities taking care of our parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles?

Yes, I know many allow video chats once or twice a week or window visits. A few are allowing short outdoor visits, but it’s not enough. I’m personally observing and hearing from others that there’s got to be a better way, more time allowed, just increased compassion.

It takes effort to come up with a compassionate, feasible, safe plan, but these folks deserve that. If we can create a plan for the gym, why not for the assisted living facility? If we can monitor the local Walmart and count the number coming and going, if we can have specific times to visit any other place so staff can sanitize during the off-times, why aren’t our senior citizens deserving of the same?

Instead of allowing no visits or making them sit at a scorching window for only 30 minutes with no touch and so far away they can barely hear their visitors, why can’t they require temperature checks for visitors at the door, allow a certain number to come in and visit for maybe two-hour scheduled increments, enforce so-called social distancing with the wearing of the dreaded masks, and when that time slot is over and visitors leave, sanitize the areas? Then open it up for another two-hour increment and repeat? What a difference this would make to the mental health and spirit of the people who need it most!

It’s bad enough that when new residents are admitted into one of these facilities, they have to quarantine for 14 days before they can be around other residents, and it’s horrible that they are not even allowed to see their own primary doctors without being quarantined 14 days upon return from their appointment — if allow at all — but they cannot even sit in the same room with the people they love most, and it’s taking a toll. I know it is. I see it. I hear it. And there’s a better way. I can’t even go to New York to see my loved one without sitting in a room for two weeks before being allowed to go anywhere, much less see the family member I traveled to New York to see — and not many of us can travel 1,000-plus miles from home and hang out in a room for that long before we can even do what we went to the state to do.

People aren’t purposely being cruel, I guess. I get it: They want to keep everyone safe. I’m saying there are wiser ways to do so that are better than what we’re doing now, and as much as I believe in fitness and banking and shopping, I believe more in loving those who desperately need that love. If we can devise a plan to do these other things, we can devise a plan to take into consideration those who need us and long for our presence. I don’t know when all of this will end, but I do know something has to give. We cannot continue like this. Our loved ones deserve better.