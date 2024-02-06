The crisis of the week is banking

Banking must have been next on the to-do list of the things the Biden administration is planning to destroy.

In two years, President Joe Biden and the wrecking crew of crazies, wokesters and career incompetents he has put into his government have screwed up every corner of America.

Everything from the economy and our military to our kitchen gas stoves has already been wrecked or is under threat from the Biden White House.

Even the entire world is in danger, thanks to the wizards in his state department.

They did nothing to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine a year ago, and now, instead of leading the international call for a negotiated peace, they are weaponizing and subsidizing Ukraine and risking a nuclear war between us and Russia.

Compared to the possibility of armageddon, maybe the banking crisis isn't actually that important in the long run.

According to the experts, the sudden death of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York City earlier this month were not accidents.

They were a predictable result of the Biden administration's insane multi-trillion-dollar spending spree that spiked inflation to nearly 8%, which was followed by the Federal Reserve's failure to raise the interest rate soon enough to suppress it.

Then, to make matters worse, when the Fed finally did raise interest rates, it did it too quickly.

As one guy on Fox Business described it, the Fed drove the economy at 150 mph — and then slammed on the brakes.

SVB and Signature were big, proudly woke, mismanaged banks whose investment policies were especially vulnerable to the Fed's quick interest rates hike.