The completely insane Electoral College strategy

Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option?

President Donald Trump's challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed.

Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or beginning to whisper about, Republican state legislatures taking matters into their own hands and sending slates of Trump electors to Congress regardless of the vote count.

This is a poisonous idea that stands out as radical and destructive, even in a year when we've been debating court-packing and defunding the police. The best that can be said for it is that it is almost certainly a nonstarter, which doesn't mean that it won't get more oxygen.

Donald Trump Jr. has pushed this option and Sen. Lindsey Graham, now bonded to Trump more firmly and completely than he was to the late Sen. John McCain, says "everything should be on the table." A conservative in the Pennsylvania House, Daryl Metcalfe, has declared, "Our Legislature must be prepared to use all constitutional authority to right the wrong."

We may be one presidential tweet away from this gambit becoming orthodoxy for much of the Republican Party.

There is no doubt that the state legislatures have enormous power in this area. Article 2 of the Constitution states that "each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress."

As the book "After the People Vote" notes, the Constitution doesn't require a state's electors to be chosen based on the popular vote, but this has been the norm for almost 200 years.