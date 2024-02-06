The checkoff that cares

When a farmer gets up in the morning, they have a lot to think about. They are thinking about getting the kids to school on time, the mid-morning meet-up with the seed dealer and the evening FFA alumni meeting. They hit the alarm at the crack of dawn, roll out into the cold to feed cattle and simultaneously check the weather and markets while anticipating the needs for the next planting season. Farming is one of the most rewarding jobs and it's all-consuming. That is why the checkoff is in place.

The checkoff focuses on tasks that farmers don't have time to consider. It is the checks and balances working to ensure a family legacy stays intact through research, promotion and education investments. It is an extension of a family's farming operation.

In 1991, U.S. soybean farmers created the national soybean checkoff. Congress passed a provision as part of the 1990 farm bill to form the checkoff at the request of soybean farmers throughout the nation. The law required a referendum in 1994 to determine if the national checkoff should continue. In this referendum, producers voted to continue the program.

In addition to that 1994 vote, the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act requires the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct a new Request for Referendum every five years after the initial referendum to determine if there is sufficient interest among soybean producers to vote on whether to continue the Order--meaning that every five years farmers get to decide whether to support the checkoff or NOT.

The last Request for Referendum was held in May 2019. Only 708 farmers requested a referendum, representing 0.13% of all eligible soybean farmers. This fell far short of the 10% needed to prompt a referendum, showing resounding support for the soy checkoff. To repeat what this means, farmers support the checkoff and continue to vote to KEEP the checkoff. They see this as a business decision to support their operations and peers across the nation.

Today, U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Mike Lee are leading an effort to reform agricultural checkoff programs by introducing the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act (OFF Act). Additionally, Rep. Mace (SC-R) and Rep. Titus (NV-R) filed a companion bill in the House. The legislation aims to impose new restrictions on checkoffs that would prohibit them from contracting with an organization that engages in lobbying, conflicts of interest, or anti-competitive activities that harm other commodities.

While billed as "checkoff reform" aimed at enhancing accountability, the bills are problematic in that they fail to recognize the extensive existing oversight of both the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the organizations that administer agriculture checkoffs.

In addition to the OFF Act (S.557 and H.R.1249), Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) filed an amendment to the House Agriculture, Rural Development, Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Appropriations bill that would eliminate funding for USDA to administer national agriculture promotion programs.

The integral piece for producers to remember is that it's easy for the policymakers to sit in their seats in D.C., thousands of miles away from a farm and manual labor. They aren't part of your farm; they don't know your needs and they are implementing yet another policy that impairs your right to farm.