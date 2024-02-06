The CFPB is putting our banking arrangements at risk

Nobody likes paying fees. A fee, however, is a transparent way to reflect the price of something. And in a market economy, prices convey vital information that consumers and producers use to make good decisions. A rise in the price of apples tells producers that consumers want more apples. This prompts more apple production (and eventually, lower prices). And so, when political interference keeps prices from fluctuating freely, the result is inefficiency and waste.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), calling the prices of bank overdraft protection "junk fees," now proposes to interfere with these prices.

We've been down this road before. Last year, the CFPB proposed capping credit card late fees at $8 as part of President Joe Biden's populist appeal to consumers who dislike this cost, which is obviously everyone. The problem, as I and many others explained at the time, is that late fees encourage timely payment, and their practical elimination leaves lenders unable to offset the risk of working with people who have lower credit.

The result will be fewer lines of credit available to those who need credit the most. But that's a difficult outcome for most to see compared to the tangible benefit of lowering fees. Even consumers denied credit won't know what or who to blame, so it's no surprise that CFPB is expected to finalize the late fee rule any day now.

The next CFPB price-control scheme would cap overdraft fees at levels as low as $3 per overdraft transaction. Commenting on this rule, Biden sounded perfectly populist: "For too long, some banks have charged exorbitant overdraft fees -- sometimes $30 or more -- that often hit the most vulnerable Americans the hardest, all while banks pad their bottom lines." He added, "Banks call it a service -- I call it exploitation."

I get it. I remember the annoyance I felt when I was charged such fees. However, I reminded myself that it was the price to pay for not having one of my checks bounce or a debit card payment declined. It's fair to wonder whether most of the people proposing these rules have ever had a checking account balance low enough to need the overdraft cushion.