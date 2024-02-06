The Bud Light meltdown is good for America

Bud Light proved uniquely vulnerable. Its image was of an All-American product, the go-to beer for barbecues, hunting trips and ballgames — as easily enjoyed and uncontroversial as a flyover on the Fourth of July.

The Dylan Mulvaney promotion was hilariously off-brand. Why should a beer company, especially an unpretentious, mass-market beer company, be associating itself with a gay man who decided he's a woman and prances around like a teenager? What is it about Dylan Mulvaney that says "beer" or "Middle America"?

Mulvaney made it worse by creating indelible, cringe-inducing imagery, dressing like Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with a bunch of Bud Light in one video and relaxing in a bathtub in another.

What's transpired is more than a boycott; Bud Light has become a national joke. It's signature blue-and-white cans and bottles now stand for ineptitude and out-of-touch marketing. Picking up a six-pack shows that you aren't in on the joke.

The advantage of Bud Light was that it was widely known and readily available; the problem is that its competitors are just as readily available, and once someone stops to think about it, it's just as easy to pick up the Coors Light or something else right next to the Bud Light on the shelf or in the freezer. Sure enough, as of April 15, Bud Light's U.S. retail-store sales dropped 17% from the year prior and sales of Coors Light and Miller Lite each grew 17%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As for Target, even if it doesn't get hit as hard Anheuser-Busch, it is a low-margin business that can't afford unnecessary consumer turbulence.

On the other end of the spectrum are difficult-to-boycott entities like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who embraced an anti-Catholic gay activist group. The offended Dodgers fan may strenuously object but can't just up and start rooting for the Los Angeles Angels.

The best outcome of all this would be if corporations realize the potential hazards of going along with the woke cultural tide, and resolve to stick to the 50-yard line of American national life. No one is going to care if a boutique brand based somewhere in blue America associates itself with every new progressive fad. It's the companies that are firmly in the mainstream that shouldn't needlessly alienate people or takes sides in battles that have nothing to do with their core business.

Bud Light is an ongoing warning of the perils. Surely, it's not the future old Adolphus Busch imagined for his company, but it's useful all the same.