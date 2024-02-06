The boom and bang of one cat's new year

My wife and I were enjoying a special brunch on New Year's Day -- black-eyed peas, cornbread, crab-stuffed crepes, the works -- with friends when one of our neighbors stopped by to ask about -- of course -- Missy Kitty.

We were happy to tell Darlene that Missy Kitty was doing quite well this winter. Then Darlene made a suggestion: You should tell us how Missy Kitty celebrated on New Year's Eve. We would all love to know.

Excellent suggestion, Darlene. But before we get to the particulars of how a cat parties, let me say a few words about that meal we had Sunday.

Brunch.

I'm told the word is a combination of breakfast and lunch, indicating it occurs sometime between morning and noonish. I'm not sure the exact parameters have ever been established.

I had never heard of brunch until I went to college. See, we didn't have brunch when I was growing up on Killough Valley over yonder in the Ozarks.

We had breakfast. A real breakfast. Bacon. Eggs fried in bacon grease. Potatoes fried in bacon grease. Toast. Real butter. Jelly. Every morning.

When the sun reached its peak, we stopped for dinner. Not lunch. Lunch was a skimpy meal. A sandwich with some carrot sticks and maybe some leftover peach cobbler. Lunch was what you took to school or maybe to a job too far away from home to be there for dinner.

Sunday dinner, of course, was a huge meal. It came after you got home from church and after your mother put the finishing touches on all the good things that had been in the oven since early morning. If we had company for Sunday dinner, we ate in our church clothes instead of changing into farm clothes, hoping to avoid gravy stains on the freshly starched and ironed white dress shirt, which might possibly be re-worn next Sunday if you were very, very careful.

The final meal of the day was supper, not dinner, which you had already consumed earlier in the day. Every day except Sunday involved cooking an entirely new meal called supper. Sunday was the only day we ate leftovers for supper. There is nothing better than cold fried chicken when the sun goes down. If you didn't grow up on a farm, you might not know what I'm talking about. Too bad.

So, there we were, this past Sunday, at the New Year's Day brunch. Two meals combined into one, and no hope of leftovers for supper.

So, let me fill in Darlene and anyone else who's interested about Missy Kitty's New Year's Eve.

The good news is she is OK. The not-so-good news is there were fireworks.

Missy Kitty has a bit of a history with fireworks. When we rescued her from Safe Harbor about five years ago, it was the week before Fourth of July. We were told that Missy Kitty was a year old, so that means there were probably a bunch of bangs and booms when she drew her first breath.