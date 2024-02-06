The big eclipse: It's almost showtime, folks

You would think I could remember a solar eclipse, but for the life of me I can't remember if I've ever seen a total solar eclipse.

I suppose the answer is obvious. If I had seen a total solar eclipse, I would remember it. For sure.

I know I've seen at least one partial solar eclipse. It was in the 1980s. I don't remember at that time that there was so much hoopla about protecting your eyes.

Sure, everyone was warned not to look at the sun. But most everyone took that as a given. When did we ever "look at the sun"? Our mamas and daddies taught us a few things, after all.

During the one partial eclipse I recall, we were told to use several layers of black-and-white negatives. Remember negatives? When you sent a roll of film off to be developed, the mailman brought photographs -- and negatives. You could have more prints made from the negatives years after the photos were taken. We have a big plastic container somewhere in our storeroom bulging with old photos and envelope after envelope of negatives. We've kept them while downsizing in every other area because some day -- really, some day -- we are going to sort through all those old photos and negatives and see if we still recognize everyone.

So, during the partial solar eclipse I remember, a lot of us took several layers of old negatives and looked at the sun. Now we know that probably was a pretty stupid thing to do. Now we know that the sun's rays can cause serious, serious injury even when it looks like it's safe to take a peek.

There are plenty of solar eclipse viewing glasses available, and most every store has them. Be sure they are certified safe. A quick check on the Internet will take care of that.

If I'm fuzzy on solar eclipses in my past, I am certain that I have seen more than one total lunar eclipse. That's the opposite of the big attraction coming up Monday. Instead of the moon passing in front of the sun, Earth passes in front of the moon. And, of course, a lunar eclipse is a nighttime affair, not something you watch at midday.

And lunar eclipses are safe. No special eye protection needed.

I remember one lunar eclipse in particular when I was still a boy on the Killough Valley farm in the Ozarks over yonder. I watched it from the pantry window just off the kitchen. The pantry's window happened to be facing the right direction for a perfect view. I know it was very cold outside, so watching the moon turn dark from the comfort of the pantry was better than standing in the frozen backyard.